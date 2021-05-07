4 IAS officers appointed as CM’s Secretaries

Chennai: Senior IAS officers Udhayachandran, Umanath, Anu George and M S Shanmugam have been appointed as the Secretaries of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Also, IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish has been as the special officer of “CM in Your Constituency,” an initiative to redress the grievances of the public.

Today, Stalin signed a file to redress the grievances of people in 100 days. Stalin, during his campaigning received petitions from the people and promised to redress their grievances within 100 days after assuming office by creating a new department headed by an IAS officer.