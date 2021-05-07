Aamir Khan to shoot in Ladakh

Aamir Khan and his team are currently on a recce in Kargil for his much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha.

However, the shooting of the film will begin only later this year. Aamir Khan and the Laal Singh Chaddha team are yet to shoot the war sequences. The actor is in Ladakh scouting for locations.

Aamir Khan flew to Ladakh with a four-member team. The actor wanted to film in real locations rather than creating a set in Mumbai.

Aamir handpicked a four-member team who flew down to Ladakh with him. The possibility of creating a set in Mumbai was out of the question as the actor was certain that the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations. After Aamir zeroes in on the locations, the shoot will be conducted with minimal crew in the coming months.