Irai Anbu appointed TN Chief Secretary

Chennai: Senior IAS Officer V Irai Anbu was today appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Tamilnadu.

An Order issued by the State Government said Dr Irai Anbu,

Additional Chief Secretary/Director, Anna Institute of

Management and Director General of Training is transferred

and posted as Chief Secretary to Government in place of Rajeev Ranjan.

Rajeev Ranjan is transferred and posted and Chairman

and Managing Director of Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers

Limited in place of S Shivashanmugaraja.

The appointment of Irai Anbu comes a few hours after

DMK president M K Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister

along with his Council of Ministers.

Irai Anbu is known as an able administrator.