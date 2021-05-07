Irai Anbu appointed TN Chief Secretary

Chennai: Senior IAS Officer V Irai Anbu was today appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Tamilnadu.
An Order issued by the State Government said Dr Irai Anbu,
Additional Chief Secretary/Director, Anna Institute of
Management and Director General of Training is transferred
and posted as Chief Secretary to Government in place of Rajeev Ranjan.
Rajeev Ranjan is transferred and posted and Chairman
and Managing Director of Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers
Limited in place of S Shivashanmugaraja.
The appointment of Irai Anbu comes a few hours after
DMK president M K Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister
along with his Council of Ministers.
Irai Anbu is known as an able administrator.