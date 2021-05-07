System hasn’t failed, Modi govt has: Sonia

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation of the country, Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said the system has not failed as India has many strengths and resources.

The Modi government has failed to constructively channelise those resources, Sonia Gandhi said at the virtual Congress Parliamentary Party meeting.

On the results of the recently concluded elections in four States and one Union Territory, she said the Congress Working Committee will soon analyse the election outcome.

The Covid battle transcends political differences and everyone has to fight it together as a nation, she said.

The Modi government, she said, must urgently call an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation. She also demanded that standing committees be convened to ensure collective action and accountability to combat the pandemic better.