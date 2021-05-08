Aditya Chopra to help film workers hit by Covid

Chennai: Yash Raj Films has launched the ‘Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative’ to provide support to thousands of daily workers in the film industry who are affeceted by the pandemic.

A press release said Aditya Chopra has taken cognisance of the massive socio-economic and humanitarian crisis that the daily workers of the industry are currently facing and The Yash Chopra Foundation – is rolling out the ‘Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative’ so that thousands of daily wage earners can tide over these turbulent and highly unpredictable times.

As part of the initiative, the foundation will initiate a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5000 to the women and senior citizens of the industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers for a family of four for an entire month through its NGO partners Youth Feed India.

Through an online application process at https://yashchoprafoundation.org, those in need can apply immediately to avail this support from YRF.