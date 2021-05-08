Kangana tests positive

Chennai: National Award-winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress says that the virus is a small-time flu, which got too much press and psyching a few people.

I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev, wrote Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut’s next big release is the multilingual film Thalaivi directed by Vijay. In Thalaivi, Kangana plays the late Chief Minister and yesteryear Superstar J Jayalalithaa.