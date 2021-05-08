Tamilnadu posts 27,397 Covid cases, 6,846 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 27,397 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 13,51,362.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 6,846 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 3,83,644.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2,458 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 906 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,284 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 519 and 2,117 new cases, respectively. 241 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 15,412.

On the positive side, 23,110 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 11,96,549.