TN Assembly to meet : Newly elected MLAs to take oath on 11 May

Chennai: The 16th Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at 10 am

on 11 May when the newly elected MLAs will take oath as members.

Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan in release here today said that

the session will be held at the Multi-purpose Hall in Kalaivanar

Arangam, where the earlier sessions were held in view of the

COVID pandemic.

He said the newly elected Members will make and subscribe Oath

or Affirmation on that day.

The Members who have been elected are requested to bring the

Certificate of Election without fail while presenting themselves

for making and subscribing the Oath or Affirmation.

The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly will

be held at 10 am on 12 May.

The new DMK government headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin assumed

office yesterday after the party won the 6 April Assembly polls

by securing a simple majority on its own.