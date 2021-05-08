TN Assembly to meet : Newly elected MLAs to take oath on 11 May

Chennai: The 16th Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at 10 am
on 11 May when the newly elected MLAs will take oath as members.
Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan in release here today said that
the session will be held at the Multi-purpose Hall in Kalaivanar
Arangam, where the earlier sessions were held in view of the
COVID pandemic.
He said the newly elected Members will make and subscribe Oath
or Affirmation on that day.
The Members who have been elected are requested to bring the
Certificate of Election without fail while presenting themselves
for making and subscribing the Oath or Affirmation.
The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly will
be held at 10 am on 12 May.
The new DMK government headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin assumed
office yesterday after the party won the 6 April Assembly polls
by securing a simple majority on its own.