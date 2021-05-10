200 special buses in Chennai for government staff

Chennai: The State government has announced that 200 special buses are operated in Chennai to transport government staff involved in various essential works.

A press release said though lockdown is being implemented from today till 24 May, some government offices are functioning.

To ensure that officials from Health department, Secretariat, Greater Chennai Corporation, Metrowater and TNEB travel hassle-free buses are being operated from sub-urban areas as well, the release added.

The release further said that additional buses will be operated based on the requirement.

“Officials making use of the services are requested to wear mask and maintain social distancing while travelling,” the release added.