CSK procures 450 oxygen concentrators for TN

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) has procured 450 oxygen concentrators to support the people of Tamilnadu in their fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

CSKCL Director R Srinivasan handed over an oxygen concentrator to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday in the presence of Rupa Gurunath, president, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

CSKCL would deliver the oxygen concentrators for the jn use of patients being treated in government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation-run COVID-19 Care Centres.

The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the heartbeat of the Chennai Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic, said CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan.