Demand for AV conferencing solutions goes up

Chennai: With Covid-19 and its resultant lockdowns making organisations opt for virtual mode, demand for AV conferencing solutions have gone up.

Rahi Systems, an integrated IT enterprise solutions provider, announced that the company had registered a surge of 20 per cent in demand for audio and video conferencing facilities/products in the last fiscal 2020-2021.

During the pandemic, as businesses moved towards a ‘hybrid workplace’ model, which combines offline with onsite work models, Rahi Systems ramped up its offerings to corporates in collaboration with Logitech and Zoom. Additionally, Rahi Systems has reported a global revenue of approximately $ 300 million for the fiscal 2020-2021.