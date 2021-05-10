‘Flawed will engage you’

Its been directed by Dheeraj Singh Padiyar who was an associate to director Anurag Singh. Dheeraj, earlier directed a quirky rom-com Mr. and Mrs. Kohli a punjabi web series for MX Player.

Flawed is a psychological thriller produced by Yesman Digital. The series also stars Leena Jumani in a guest appearance. The production has also signed Rajniesh for their next tilted The Tower and have started work on Flawed 2.

The series Flawed has been produced by Abhishek Pareek and Sumit Manak.

Rajniesh says, “I love psychological thrillers, it’s one of my favorite genres. The script of Flawed is brilliant and Dheerajs and monty’s (the writer) passion towards it was evident right from the word Go. I had to take it. I’d never played an alcoholic before. Plus the slight under-layered situational comedy amongst friends was very quirky. We had a great time shooting in Kota even though we were shooting till 7 pm due to the night curfews. At the moment all I can say to all my fans and readers is to stay safe and follow all protocols guys’.

Actress Pooja Bisht says, ‘We are all under lockdown and these are difficult times. We have to follow all protocols. I am so looking forward to the release of Flawed and it would be such a blessing if We can entertain people during these tough times. I hope and pray for everyone. We should all get through this safely, get vaccinated and support each other.’