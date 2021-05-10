Gangai Amaran’s wife passes away

Chennai: Renowned music composer-director Gangai Amaran’s wife Manimegalai Gangai Amaran passed away at a private hospital here last night. Also veteran actor Joker Thulasi breathed his last yesterday.

Manimegalai passed away reportedly due to age-related illness. She was 69. Notably, Manimegalai is popular director Venkat Prabhu and actor Premgi Amaran’s mother.

Several film personalities and peoples from various walks of lives have condoled her death. Venkat Prabhu is currently busy directing Silambarasan for ‘Maanaadu’.

Joker Thulasi had made his lead debut in the Tamil film ‘Maruthu Pandi’ along with Ramki and Seetha, directed by Manoj Kumar.

A veteran stage actor and film actor for decades, Thulasi had acted in many films in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Mainly he had acted in supporting and hilarious roles. He was an active patron and main actor of the Kanmani Drama club based in Chennai. He was also seen in serials like ‘Vani Rani’, ‘Kolangal’, ‘Azhagu’ and ‘Keladi Kanmani’ to name a few.