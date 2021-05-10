Pichandy takes oath as Protem Speaker

Chennai: Ruling DMK Legislator K Pichandi today took oath as the Protem speaker of Tamilnadu Assembly.

He took oath from Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister M K Stalin and Ministers were present.

Pichandi was elected to the Assembly in the 6 April elections from Keezhpennathur constituency.

Pichandi will preside over the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly on 11 May during which newly elected MLAs will make and subscribe Oath or Affirmation.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly will be elected on 12 May.