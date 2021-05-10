Radha Mohan’s comic caper  to premiere on Zee5 28 May 

Filmmaker Radha Mohan of Mozhi, Abhiyum Naanum, and Kaatrin Mozhi fame has directed a comic caper titled Malaysia to Amnesia.

The film is all set to be premiered on Zee5 on May 28. Produced by Monkey Man Company, the film is originally made for the OTT platform.

Malaysia to Amnesia also has an ensemble of actors including Vaibhav, Vani Bhojan, MS Baskar, Karunakaran, and Mayilsamy.

Mahesh Muthusamy has cranked the camera for Malaysia to Amnesia, KL Praveen is taking care of the cuts, Premgi Amaran is composing the music, and Kathir is the productions designer for the film.

Radha Mohan has also completed the shoot of SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Bommai but the film is scheduled for a theatrical release.