Salman lauds DSP for Seeti Maar’s success

Salman Khan lauded music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who he has worked with for his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman Khan lauded music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who he has worked with for his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Seeti Maar, the first track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has become the fastest song to gain over 100 million views on YouTube.

Prasad shared a special video with BTS images from the shoot of the song Seeti Maa on social media. The video also showcased DSP’s dancing skills from footage of his earlier stage performance of the song’s original rendition.

Talking about the composition in the BTS video Salman said, Devi Prasad has done the track and he is Outstanding.Happy with the response the track has got, Prasad shared, I am elated with the response the audience has showered for ‘Seeti Maar’. I am grateful to Salman Bhai and Prabhu Deva Master for trusting me with it. I am glad that ‘Seeti Maar’ created the magic yet again.

The lyrics of the track have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad and the music is composed by Prasad, whose last collaboration with Salman was the sensational hit ‘Dhinka Chika’ in 2011 rom-com ‘Ready’. The track is crooned by Kamaal Khan and Iulia.