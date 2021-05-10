Stalin calls Piyush Goyal, urges 20,000 Remdesivir vials a day

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today spoke to Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal over phone and urged for an allocation of at least 20,000 vials of Remdesivir a day to the State.

At present, Tamilnadu is being allocated about 7,000 Remdesivir vials a day and so far 2.05 lakh vials have been allocated to the State.

According to a State government release, “The needs of government and private hospitals across the State would be catered to only if 20,000 vials of Remdesivir are allocated to Tamilnadu.”

Goyal replied positively to Stalin and said he would consider the request, it added.