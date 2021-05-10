Stalin launches Rs 2,000 for all families scheme

Chennai: In his first official function after assuming office as Tamilnadu Chief Minister for the first time, Chief Minister M K Stalin today launched the first instalment of Rs 2,000 of the Rs 4,000 Covid financial assistance scheme for all the ration cardholders in the State.

Following this, tokens are being distributed at the households of ration card holders. Based on the details mentioned on the token, beneficiaries can turn up at ration shops on the given date and time and get Rs 2,000 by following Covid precuations, officials said.

Soon after assuming office, launching of this scheme, was one of the five files signed by Stalin, fulfilling the promise made in the DMK election manifesto.

Talking to reporters, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani said Ministers will launch the scheme in their respective districts.

The scheme will benefit 2.07 crore rice cardholders in the State involving an outlay of Rs 4,153.39 crore.

Sakkarapani said tokens would be distributed, at the latest by 10 May. A total of 200 tokens a day for every ration shop would be accepted for exchange for the first instalment of financial assistance in every district.

The entire process would be completed within a week, he said. Stating that only rice ration card holders were entitled to receive the financial assistance, he said Stalin has instructed the District Collectors to ensure that the assistance reached all eligible beneficiaries by following the physical distancing norms.