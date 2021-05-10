Tamilnadu posts 28,978 Covid cases, 7,149 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 28,978 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 14,09,237.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 7,149 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 3,97,498.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2,181 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 564 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,008 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 523 and 2,781 new cases, respectively. 232 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 15,880.

On the positive side, 20,904 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 12,40,968.