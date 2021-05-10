TN Minister Mathiventhan tests Covid positive

Chennai: Tamilnadu Minister for Tourism M Mathiventhan has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources, Mathiventhan, who underwent Covid test following symptoms, tested positive this morning, following which he has been advised by doctors to stay in home quarantine.

This comes close on the heels of Minister for Backward Classes S S Sivasankar, representing Kunnam constituency, testing positive for Covid-19.

Upon experiencing mild fever and cough, Sivasankar, who took oath on Friday at Raj Bhavan, subjected himself to testing, and the result came back positive.

Sivasankar said that he had isolated himself at his residence, and there was no cause for concern.