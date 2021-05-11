Appavu, Pichandi elected Speaker, Deputy Speaker of TN Assembly

Chennai: DMK MLAs M Appavu and K Pichandi were today elected unopposed as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 16th Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly.

The ruling DMK has announced that Appavu, elected from Radhapuram in southern Tirunelveli district, and Pichandi, elected from Keezhpennathur in Tiruvannamalai district, will be the candidates for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Both of them, accompanied by Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of the House Duraimurugan filed their nominations before Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan.

Since theirs were the only nominations filed when the deadline ended at 1200 noon, they were declared elected unopposed.