Govt hospitals to offer free food round the clock

Chennai: HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu today inaugurated the 24-hour food service scheme at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

Speaking to mediapersons after the inauguration, Sekar Babu said measures will be taken to ensure that food is available three times a day at all the government hospitals.

With more number of people getting admitted with each passing day, Chief Minister M K Stalin had recently ordered to ensure that good quality food is available for the hospital staffs and patients without any interruption.

It may be noted that Ministers Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian have been deputed as incharges to control the coronavirus spread in the city.