Shankar lists out reasons for ‘Indian 2’ delay

Chennai: Makeup allergy for Kamal Haasan, accident at shooting spot and corona lockdown delayed completion of ‘Indian 2’, said filmmaker Shankar.

Replying to a petition filed by Lyca Productions that Shankar had delayed completion of ‘Indian 2’ and he should be refrained from directing other films, the ‘Anniyan’ director said, I cannot be held responsible for losses. Even after we reduced the budget to Rs 250 crore, Lyca kept delaying to start shoot.

They showed lethargy in erecting sets and allocating funds, he said . The court postponed the hearing in the case to 14 June.