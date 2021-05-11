Tamilnadu’s daily Covid count nears 30,000

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 29,272 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 14,38,509.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 7,466 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,04,733.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2,419 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 664 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,204 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 434 and 2,650 new cases, respectively. 298 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 16,178.

On the positive side, 19,182 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 12,60,150.