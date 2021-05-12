IndianOil stays strong with frontline workers

Mumbai: Standing strong with its frontline workers, IndianOil has renewed IndianOil Karma Yogi Swasthya Bima Yojana.

The medical insurance will cover more than 3.3 lakh Retail Outlet customer attendants, LPG delivery boys, Tank Truck Crew, Security Guards at Pipelines across the country etc. These personnel are at the forefront of IndianOil’s endeavor to keep the energy supply lines uninterrupted, despite the pandemic.

The medical insurance will continue to cover the personnel along with his/her spouse and two children. Claims up to Rs. 1 lakh can be availed for expenses on hospitalization and Covid related diseases. On accidental death of an insured, the family will be eligible for a compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs.

IndianOil People have always been at the core of IndianOil’s operations. The Karma Yogi Swasthya Bima Yojana was launched in March 2020 to provide a safety net to the field force who were braving the pandemic to cater to the fuel needs of the country. In FY 2020 -21, almost 300 cases requiring hospitalization were provided medical assistance and 14 death cases were provided financial compensation.

Additionally, IndianOil will continue to provide an ex-gratia Covid-19 insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs, in case of death due to Covid-19. The amount is payable to the next of kin of the deceased.

These include contract labour working in our premises for whom IndianOil is the Principal employer and personnel engaged by our business partners comprising pump attendants, delivery boys, packed and bulk drivers, TT crew, patrolling guards of Pipelines, Loaders/ Unloaders and other associated/ support personnel at our Bottling/ Lubes/ Drum Filling/ Explosive/ Cryogenics plants, BD warehouses/ other operating locations/ customer touch points. In FY 2020-21, all 23 families needing this assistance were provided with the ex- gratia compensation.

These initiatives are in line with IndianOil’s commitment to serve the Nation and its endeavor to being Pehle Indian Phir Oil.