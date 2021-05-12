LifeCell launches OmegaScore

Chennai: With an aim to provide the best possible healthcare to every child born in India, LifeCell, India’s leading diagnostic solutions provider, has introduced the first-of-its-kind diagnostic test called Omega Score.

The OmegaScore-Prenatal and OmegaScore-Newborn test has been specially designed for Indian pregnant women as well as mothers respectively to determine the concentration of a critical omega-3 fatty acid, DHA, also known as docosahexaenoic acid. This fatty acid has been proven to be essential for the overall health and cognitive development of a child. DHA is particularly vital for the development of the brain and retina of the fetus during the third trimester till 18 months of the baby’s life.

However, according to suggested reports, DHA intake in Indian pregnant women in the third trimester is the lowest when compared to pregnant women in other developing countries. LifeCell’s Omega Score, thus, provides a convenient way to carry out an in-depth analysis to quantify DHA levels that give the baby the necessary health boost essential for their rapidly developing brain.

Critical in vision and cognitive development, DHA accounts for 97% of omega-3 fatty acids found in the brain. Experts further underscore the importance of DHA in pregnancy as research has shown that DHA intake can prevent preterm birth, lowers the risk of preeclampsia, and also ensures a healthy birth weight.

Interestingly, our body cannot manufacture DHA and it has to be obtained through a DHA-rich diet. DHA is primarily found in fatty fish such as tuna, salmon, and anchovies. Since a large population in India follows a vegetarian diet, Indian mothers and pregnant women have been found to be deficient in DHA. Moreover, DHA intake is the lowest in India compared to other developing countries, thus, highlighting the need for its supplementation during pregnancy and lactation.

Speaking on the new addition, Mayur Abhaya, MD, LifeCell International, said, It is important that Indian women have access to quality healthcare because the health of the children today, determines the future health of our society.

We at LifeCell, thus, consider it is a priority to provide every mother and baby with advanced, accessible, and affordable diagnostic services. LifeCell, therefore, has introduced this diagnostic service for pregnant women as well as mothers, highlighting the importance of DHA not only in fetal development but also in healthy brain and eye function in growing children. With the launch of Omega Score, we not only hope to raise awareness about the importance of DHA in maternal nutrition but also to encourage a proactive rather than reactive approach towards maintaining their own and their baby’s health.

Omega Score is a simple, yet convenient test that can be booked by visiting www.lifecell.in. OmegaScore-Prenatal is a self-collection blood test whereas OmegasScore-Newborn is a self-collection breast milk test to make the testing experience comfortable and uncomplicated for pregnant women as well as breastfeeding mothers.

Once the test is booked, a specially designed collection kit with instructions is delivered to the doorstep. After self sample collection, the kit is collected and delivered back to LifeCell and the result is shared within 3 working days. With just one drop, women can now make the right decisions for providing the best nutrition to their growing babies.