New cases in Tamilnadu breaches the 30,000 mark

Chennai: For this first time, Tamilnadu reported 30,355 new Covid-19 positive cases today. With this, the total coronavirus cases in the State stands at 14,68,864.

According to a bulletin released by State Health department tonight, out of the 30,355 cases that were found today, 7,564 were from Chennai alone. With today’s count there are 1,72,735 active cases in the State.

A total number of 19,508 persons were discharged today, while 293 deaths were reported.

Chengalpattu reported 2,670 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 2,636 cases, Thiruvallur with 1,344 cases, Madurai with 1,172 cases, Kanyakumari with 1,076 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,56,356 tests were done today.