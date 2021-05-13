All eyes on all-party meet to be chaired by Stalin

Chennai: With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to be on the rise in the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for an all part meeting to discuss Covid-19 preventive measures.

With reports of lockdown not being followed across the State, strict measures are expected to be made after the meeting.

Stalin will chair the meeting in which two representatives from each of the parties that have a representation in the Legislative Assembly have been invited to attend.

The meeting which will take place at the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai in Fort St George today at 5pm.

The meeting is being held at a time when the fresh cases in Tamilnadu crossed the 30,000 mark on Wednesday. The Public Health Department said that 30,355 new cases have been reported. The health department bulletin said reported 293 deaths. On the positive side 19,508 people have been discharged after recovery. At present the State has 1.7 lakh active cases.

It may be recalled that Stalin has announced that Rs 25 lakh solatium will be given to the family members of 43 doctors who lost their life while treating coronavirus patients.

In a statement, Stalin said, “Doctors, nurses and other medical staffs have been battling against covid for the past one year. A few doctors who were working on the field have lost their lives. This government understands that their loss cannot be compensated, however as a small gesture Rs 35 lakh each will be given to the family members of the 43 doctors.”

Also, the Tamilnadu government has decided to go in for global tender to source Covid-19 vaccines as the allotment by the central government is insufficient.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in which several ministers and officials participated yesterday.

Sources say since the Covid crisis is mounting and it is eaching the breaking point. Hence it has been felt that local grassroots intervention with the support of the political parties is the need of the hour and the Chief Minister has taken a right stand to hold a meeting of the legislature party representatives.

It may be noted that full lockdown was implemented in the State on 10 May and will be in force till 24 May. Stalin took oath as Chief Minister of 7 May along with 33 other Ministers from his party. Following this the newly elected MLAs took oath as MLAs in the Assembly on 11 May.

Stalin asks for loan waiver of SMEs, MSMEs

Stalin has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RBI Governor requesting to give six months time for the loan repayment of SMEs and MSMEs. He made the request based on the meeting held with industrialists on 9 May. Stalin further requested the interest should not be collected for this six months.

DMK trust to donate Rs one crore

Stalin has announced that DMK trust will donate Rs one crore to the Chief Minister Relief Funds for the fight against corona. It may be noted the Stalin had requested people to generously contribute to the Chief Minister Relief Funds.