ICC Test Rankings: Team India retains No 1 spot

Dubai: The Virat Kohli-led Team India has retained its numero-uno spot in the latest ICC Test rankings as have their fellow ICC World Test Championship finalists, New Zealand, who regain their 2nd spot.

New Zealand, who had scripted history late last year by becoming the No.1 Test team in the world for the very first time in their history were upstaged by Team India, who regained their spot following Test series wins in Australia (2-1) and then against England (3-1) on home soil.

India currently has 121 rating points followed by New Zeland with 120.

Meanwhile, England has leapfrogged Australia to become the No.3 ranked Test side in the world. Australia, on the other hand, has slipped to the 4th spot.

England had a mixed winter as the Joe Root-led unit whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 before winning the first Test of the four-match series against India by a comprehensive margin.

But India stormed back with disdain as they pulverized the visitors in the next three Tests to not only win the series but also book their spot in the ICC WTC final.

Australia, who had claimed the No.1 Test spot last year, has slipped to No.4 following their Test series defeat to India on home soil.

Australia is followed by Pakistan, who have maintained their 5th spot following a 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe while West Indies has gained two spots following their triumph in Bangladesh and a drawn series against Sri Lanka.

South Africa has slipped to the No.7 spot after they lost their last series against Pakistan while Sri Lanka has also slipped down one position despite their 1-0 series win over Bangladesh.