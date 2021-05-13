More leaders from Kamal’s MNM quit party

Chennai: A week after Makkal Needhi Maiam’s vice president R Mahendran resigned from the party, two more prominent members have left the party.

The party’s general secretary Santhosh Babu has quit the party citing personal reasons.

“Dear friends, Good afternoon! It’s with a heavy heart that I am informing you that I am resigning my post and membership from Makkal Needhi Maiam. My decision is due to personal reasons. I thank Kamal Sir and our team for their affection and friendship,” he tweeted.

Following him,the party’s Environmental Wing secretary Padma Priya has also left the party without stating any particular reason.