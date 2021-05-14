RRR on track for Oct release

Jr NTR has confirmed in an interview that his ambitious project RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Ram Charan, is still on track for an October release, despite the delays caused by COVID-19. Jr NTR has confirmed in an interview that his ambitious project RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Ram Charan, is still on track for an October release, despite the delays caused by COVID-19.

We were stuck with the pandemic for about eight months. Technically, we shot for about 19 months. It needed that time to become as big a film as it was expected to be, shared the actor.

NTR went on to share that the action sequences of RRR will be a major attraction. They are going to leave people flabbergasted. Every action sequence has been designed to make the audience go wow, and to push them off their seats.