Sendrayan tests positive for COVID19

Actor Sendrayan who acted in films like Polladhavan, Moodar Koodam, Aadukalam, Rowthiram and Sulthan, has been tested positive for COVID19 and quarantined himself at his home.
I was positive about so many things in life but never expected that would test positive for COVID19. I have isolated myself in my room.
My wife and kids are in the other room. Take care, just like many of you, I had also thought the coronavirus wouldn’t infect me. Please stay safe, said Sendrayan in his video message.
Sendrayan is also a part of the reality show BB Jodigal on Vijay TV.