Soundarya, Ajith contribute to CM Fund

Chennai: Following a request from Chief Minister MK Stalin to contribute generously for CM Fund to fight covid relief, people from all walksof lives are donating money for the cause.

Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is also a producer-director has contributed Rs 1 crore to the CMPRF on behalf of her husband Vishagan Vanagamudi’s pharmaceutical company Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd. Many Twitter users have lauded their efforts.

Actor Ajith also today donated Rs 25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund today.

On 11 May, Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested both public and private organisations to help the TN government by donating to the CMPRF. Following his appeal, several celebrities from the Tamil film industry have extended their support through donations.

Earlier, veteran actor Sivakumar, actors Karthi and Suriya met the Chief Minister at his office on 12 May and handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore. They also urged everyone else to contribute to the relief fund.