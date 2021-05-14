Tamilnadu reports 31,892 new cases

Chennai: Tamilnadu’s daily COVID-19 case count surpassed the 31,000-mark today, with 31,892 more people testing positive for the infection and 288 succumbing to it. The overall tally touched 15,31,377 and toll 17,056.

Chennai accounted for 6,538 cases and 74 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu with 2,225 cases and 21 deaths. As many as 3,197 people tested positive and 13 died in Coimbatore, while there were 1,410 cases and 14 deaths in Tiruvallur.

While Madurai recorded 1,250 cases, Kanniyakumari saw 1,025. There were 781 cases in Erode and 1,224 in Tiruchi.

The number of active cases in Tamilnadu stands at 1,95,339.