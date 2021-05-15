Crucial coronavirus numbers of Tamilnadu

Tamilnadu today recorded 33,658 positive cases, even as 303 fresh deaths took the toll to 17,359 so far.

Of the 303 deaths, 178 were reported in government hospitals and 125 in private hospitals, a bulletin issued by the Health department said.

The total number of positive cases stood at 15,65,035 with 2,07,789 active cases.

A total of 1,64,945 samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested till date to 2,49,50,403.

A total of 20,905 patients were discharged as the number of cured patients increased to 13,39,887.

Chennai recorded 6,640 cases today, taking the total cases to 4,32,344. The neighbouring districts of Chengalpet recorded 2,013 new cases, Tiruvallur recorded 1,551 cases. Kancheepuram reported 1,521 cases. Coimbatore reported 3,124 new cases.