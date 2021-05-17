Covid deaths continue in Kollywood

Chennai: Deaths due to Covid continue in Tamil cinema. In the last 24 hours, a couple of deaths have been reported in K’town.

‘Asuran’ fame actor Nitish Veera passed away due to Covid-19 today. Nitish Veera had tested positive for the contagion few days ago. He was admitted to Omandurar Medical Collage Hospital in Chennai. He had acted in popular Tamil films like ‘Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu’, ‘Pudupettai’, ‘Kaala’ and ‘Asuran’. Condolences have been pouring in Twitter.

Meanwhile, director and lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife has passed away due to Covid-19 late on Sunday.

Reports claim she was hospitalised after she was infected by the contagion. It was said that treatments failed to revive her.

He had written and sung popular lyrics and also made a mark with his directorial debut ‘Kanaa’ starring Aishwarya Rajesh.