Delhi enters 5th phase of lockdown

New Delhi: Delhi today began the fifth phase of a complete lockdown, which was announced last month to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The announcement that the lockdown is being extended was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday during his visit to a Covid-19 health facility set up outside the government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in the Capital.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday the lockdown would remain in effect until 5 am on 24 May. Kejriwal noted that while Covid-19 cases were declining, the test positivity rate had yet to reach five per cent.

The move to extend the lockdown comes even as the number of new cases and the test positivity rate for the infection has been decreasing steadily over the past week.