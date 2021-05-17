Gold worth Rs 90 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Customs officials at Chennai international airport have seized 1.8 kg of gold, worth Rs 89.2 lakh, and arrested two men.

On inputs that the precious metal was being smuggled into the country, a 21-year-old passenger, who had arrived from Dubai, was stopped and interrogated.

The passenger gave evasive replies and a frisking yielded two packets wrapped and stuck by tape, and tied to both his legs.

On unwrapping the packets, the authorities seized 1.80 kg of gold in paste form. It was worth Rs 89.17 lakh, a release said.

On further questioning, the passenger told the authorities that he was to hand the packets over to an individual outside the airport.

The officials then took the passenger there and caught that person. The two were arrested and an investigation was on, the release added.