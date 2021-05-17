Joe Biden assures support to Israel

Washington: Amid the ongoing violence over the control of Jerusalem, Joe Biden spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed United States’ strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against the rocket attacks.

Biden condemned the indiscriminate attacks against towns and cities across Israel as the fighting continued for the seventh day.

The President reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, the White House release stated.

Biden also shared his grave concern about the intercommunal violence across Israel and welcomed the statements by the Prime Minister and other leaders opposing such hateful acts.

The US President encouraged continued steps to hold violent extremists accountable and to establish calm.

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the current tensions in Jerusalem and expressed their shared desire for Jerusalem to be a place of peaceful coexistence for people of all faiths and backgrounds.