Krish turns music composer

Krishh is a popular singer who also acted in few filns. Now he turns music composer in Suriya’s banner 2D Entertainment.

The film is directed by Arisil Moorthy and has Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, and Mithun Manickam in lead roles. Krishh says, ‘I sent my demo tracks to Suriya anna and Rajasekar. Though they liked it, they told me that this film is set in a rural backdrop which is in contrast to the kind of numbers I have sung.