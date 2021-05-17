NIA raids 4 places in TN: Shocking info revealed

Chennai: A Hindu man from Madurai who converted to Islam in 2013 is at the centre of an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for posting an ‘incriminating post’ on Facebook in December 2020.

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday searched four places in Madurai city connected to the man arrested last year for posting incriminating Facebook messages with an intention to create communal disharmony among Muslims and Hindus.

Mohammad Iqbal is believed to be an extremist advocating the ideology of ISIS and Hizb-Ut- Tahrir, a fundamentalist organisation, the agency said in a statement.

The case was originally registered by the Tamilnadu police last year for alleged incriminating posts on the social media platform. The central agency took over the investigation on 15 April.

A NIA spokesperson said, “Investigation has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page ‘Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street’ were uploaded by accused Iqbal for denigrating a particular community. The posts were designed to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.

Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar, a resident of Kazimar Street, Madurai, was arrested on 2 December by the local police and is currently in judicial custody.

The places searched on Sunday include localities of Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Pethaniyapuram and Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai.

V Arun Magesh, NIA Inspector from Chennai, was appointed as the chief investigation officer to the case.