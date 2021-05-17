Rajini meets Stalin, donates Rs 50 lakh

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth today called on Chief Minister M K Stalin and contributed Rs 50 lakh towards CM Corona Relief Fund.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rajinikanth, said, “People should follow safety protocol as prescribed by the government and co-operate in fighting the pandemic.” Everyone should wear masks and follow social distancing, Rajini said.

Remember a few days ago, the actor’s younger daughter Siundarya took to social media to reveal that she and her family members made a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Tamilnadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In her tweet, she mentioned that her father-in-law’s contribution was from their pharma company, Apex Laboratories.

Soundarya, her husband Vishagan, father-in-law Vanangamudi and her sister-in-law visited met the Chief Minister in person and gave the cheque.

Rajinikanth who returned last week from ‘Annathae’ shoot in Hyderabad, received the second dose of vaccine in Chennai.