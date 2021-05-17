Ravi Teja’s Khiladi to release only in theatres

Ravi Teja’s Khiladi was supposed to release in theatres on May 28. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed to a later date. Ravi Teja’s Khiladi was supposed to release in theatres on May 28. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed to a later date.

Now, rumours are rife that the film will release on an OTT platform. But, the makers of Khiladi have now reconfirmed that the film will release only in theatres and not on web.

Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma, was thrilled about the release of the film. Theatres across the country have been shut due to the alarming spike in Covid-19 cases. So, rumours regarding the film’s OTT release are doing the rounds.