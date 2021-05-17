Tamilnadu posts 33,075 Covid cases, 6,150 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 33,075 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 16,31,291.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 6,150 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,44,371.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2,154 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 1,241 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,829 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 765 and 2,

3,264 new cases, respectively. 335 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 18,005.

On the positive side, 20,486 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 13,81,690.