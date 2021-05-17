TN skips Centre’s review meet on NEP

Chennai: Tamilnadu today skipped a review meeting conducted by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the promotion of online education and implementation of New Education Policy.

The meeting was held as planned though Tamilnadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday wrote to Ramesh Pokhriyal to conduct the meeting in the presence of Education Ministers and officials.

During the meeting the feasibility of conducting Plus Two exams and continuing classes online were also discussed.

It may be noted that DMK in its election manifesto promised a State-level education policy.

Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to hold discussions with the Vice-chancellors of central universities on Tuesday.