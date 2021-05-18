Covid surge : Judicial work in all TN courts suspended till further orders

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday announced that judicial work in all trial courts across Tamilnadu and Puducherry will be suspended till further orders in view of the steady surge in the number of Covid positive cases in the State.

An official memorandum issued by Registrar General P Dhanabal said the trial courts shall not take up any judicial proceedings, except for remand applications and other unavoidable matters, until further orders.

The memorandum was issued on a day when a Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli died due to Covid-19 and days after the Tamilnadu Judges Association requested the High Court to permit judicial officers to work from home.

It said litigants and lawyers would be prohibited from entering court complexes across the State and the Union Territory unless such entry was unavoidable and had been permitted by the judicial officer concerned.