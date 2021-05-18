Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall, weakens

Ahmedabad: The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am today, the India Meteorological Department said.

The government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone.

In a relief to the people, the IMD, in its tweet after midnight, also announced that Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ from the ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’.

“The entire eye of the cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies over land. The rear sector of the eye is now entering the land,” the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, halted for hours due to the cyclone, have been resumed. The cyclone triggered strong winds with the highest-ever speed of 114 kilometres per hour in Mumbai. At least six were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are in touch with the State government and have extended all possible help, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after holding a meeting with collectors of coastal districts.