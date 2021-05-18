E-registration in TN: Weddings added back to emergency event category

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government, which on Monday dropped weddings from the emergency event category after many used that option to for inter-district travel, has added it back.

The new inter-district travel restrictions came into force on Monday to contain Covid-19. After too many people applied for e-registration under wedding category, the option was blocked.

The site to register for inter-district travel (https://eregister.tnega.org) then allowed only three options for this using private vehicles.

They were medical emergencies, elderly care and death and funeral rituals. The site mandated submission of documents in proof for the above reasons.

However, based on feedback from various quarters, wedding option is now back on the site.

E-registration is made mandatory for intra-district and inter-district travel along with intra-state and inter-state travel. E-registration will also be made compulsory for those coming from foreign countries.

Continuous process industries and those manufacturing essential commodities, which have been exempted from the Covid-19 lockdown, have been mandated to apply for e-registration of vehicles.

The government has asked the industries permitted to operate as per G.O. (Ms) No. 348, dated April 20, 2021, and G.O. (Ms) No. 377, dated May 12, 2021, to complete the e-registration of vehicles. The company PAN card is required to complete the process.

Tea shops would remain closed and platform vendors would not be permitted to carry on business. Earlier street shops dealing with vegetables, flowers and fruits were permitted till noon.