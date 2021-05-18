EPS thanks Modi for enhanced supply of oxygen, Remdesivir to TN

Chennai: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing supply of oxygen and Remdesivir to Tamilnadu.

Meanwhile, the Opposition AIADMK has announced that it would contribute Rs one crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards Covid-19 relief.

This was announced by party coordinator O Paneerselvam and Palaniswami in a joint statement. They also said the AIADMK MPs and MLAs will donate their one month’s salary as Covid relief.