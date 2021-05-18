People should come out with e-registration after 10 am in Chennai: Cops

Chennai: With Greater Chennai City police implementing sector wise and police station jurisdiction wise restrictions, vehicles were subjected to intense checking and legal action were initiated against those who were travelling e-registration.

Sources said that till noon 700 vehicles without permission were seized in Vandalur, OMR and ECR stretches.

The number of checkposts were increased in the city and the suburban areas to ensure that people do not roam outside unnecessarily.

A press release from the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said that people will not be allowed to travel around without e-registration after 10 am.

A circular issued in this regard said that the city has been divided into 12 police districts and 348 sectors.

“Border check posts will be present at the 12 police districts. Also 153 vehicle checkpoints have been setup,” the circular added.

It further said that people will be allowed to travel only between 6am to 10am and that only in the same locality to buy essentials.

The circular added that no people will be allowed to come out of the 181 containment zones.

“Steps are being taken to provide essential items in each containment zone,” the circular added.

It further said that 309 four wheeled patrol vehicles and 205 bike patrols are deployed in the city to monitor the movement of the people.